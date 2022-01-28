Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Which Drugs Are the Worse? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.03.15)

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The show's title is 'Which Drugs are the Worse'
THE 7 MOST DANGEROUS PRESCRIPTION DRUGS. You are probably wondering which drugs are responsible for the death of 107,000 Americans each year who died from properly prescribed drugs. Dr Daniels pieces together the reports. Tune in.
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The Heart Disease Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1