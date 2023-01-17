Dr Jennifer Daniels One Radio Network Interview - Turpentine, Tumors and Much in Between!

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine Is Linked Below:100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Many questions, more than we had time for..yet here are some of questions asked and answered:





Dr. Daniels, are you familiar with Antiphospholipid syndrome also know as sticky blood? If you hypothetically had it, how would you treat yourself?





Sylvie asks about some yes foods and no foods for her one year old son





David in the UK does she have any thoughts about repairing hearing loss. I’m a male in my late fifties and finding that I keep asking people to repeat themselves or I find myself leaning forward to hear what they are saying.





What is the VICKS VAPORUB protocol for removing a diagnosed cataract. Used at bedtime is clear, but for how long a period of time? from Eric





John in Maryland asks What is your opinion on Himalayan Salt Lamps for ION cleansing?





Can turpentine help with lyme disease and co-infections?





friend who is in her 40’s has really bad asthma. What can she do to heal herself?





Steve says: diagnosed with gastroparesis. The docs have her on a diet avoiding fats, especially red meat. Do you have any insight on this condition? Remedies?





From Joyce: I am interested in getting stem cell therapy as I am 69 years old. Do you have recommendations or advice about the various types. I’m thinking amniotic cells would be good since my stem cells are so old. Also how about PRP ?





Hunter asks about her husbands blood work re: liver issues Alk ..24. Low Alt ………..99 high Last……..43 H





Ty asks: Hi Dr. Daniels, my uncle has type 2 diabetes and has numb feet. They have rough scab like lesions(?) right on only the sock area. How can we help him?





Are periods necessary? If ovulation can still occur without them what’s the purpose? If they can’t be eliminated what can be done to shorten them? Thanks!!





Nancy in Pensacola writes in What does Dr. Daniels recommend to help fever blisters heal more quickly? How can someone who does not have osteoporosis lessen rounding of the upper back and forward head posture?





What would your specific protocol be if you were diagnosed with Lyme/Lupus? Thanks, Dr Hohn

Erin wonders: I am sooooo wanting to know how to get rid of a 16 year old carbunkle that has turned into scar tissue about 10 years ago.





Now that spring is here. What herbal tea does Dr Daniels recommend for general good health that we can even pick from our own backyard? from James in Ontario

Scott asks: I am getting knee pain now in my 50’s. Lot of weightlifting squats in past and thought just all those repeated micro tears and micro trauma coming home to roost.

And many other questions.





