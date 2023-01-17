Dr Jennifer Daniels One Radio Network Interview - Turpentine, Tumors and Much in Between!

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine Is Linked Below:100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Many questions, more than we had time for..yet here are some of questions asked and answered:
Dr. Daniels, are you familiar with Antiphospholipid syndrome also know as sticky blood? If you hypothetically had it, how would you treat yourself?
Sylvie asks about some yes foods and no foods for her one year old son
David in the UK does she have any thoughts about repairing hearing loss. I’m a male in my late fifties and finding that I keep asking people to repeat themselves or I find myself leaning forward to hear what they are saying.
What is the VICKS VAPORUB protocol for removing a diagnosed cataract. Used at bedtime is clear, but for how long a period of time? from Eric
John in Maryland asks What is your opinion on Himalayan Salt Lamps for ION cleansing?
Can turpentine help with lyme disease and co-infections?
friend who is in her 40’s has really bad asthma. What can she do to heal herself?
Steve says: diagnosed with gastroparesis. The docs have her on a diet avoiding fats, especially red meat. Do you have any insight on this condition? Remedies?
From Joyce: I am interested in getting stem cell therapy as I am 69 years old. Do you have recommendations or advice about the various types. I’m thinking amniotic cells would be good since my stem cells are so old. Also how about PRP ?
Hunter asks about her husbands blood work re: liver issues Alk ..24. Low Alt ………..99 high Last……..43 H
Ty asks: Hi Dr. Daniels, my uncle has type 2 diabetes and has numb feet. They have rough scab like lesions(?) right on only the sock area. How can we help him?
Are periods necessary? If ovulation can still occur without them what’s the purpose? If they can’t be eliminated what can be done to shorten them? Thanks!!
Nancy in Pensacola writes in What does Dr. Daniels recommend to help fever blisters heal more quickly? How can someone who does not have osteoporosis lessen rounding of the upper back and forward head posture?
What would your specific protocol be if you were diagnosed with Lyme/Lupus? Thanks, Dr Hohn
Erin wonders: I am sooooo wanting to know how to get rid of a 16 year old carbunkle that has turned into scar tissue about 10 years ago.
Now that spring is here. What herbal tea does Dr Daniels recommend for general good health that we can even pick from our own backyard? from James in Ontario
Scott asks: I am getting knee pain now in my 50’s. Lot of weightlifting squats in past and thought just all those repeated micro tears and micro trauma coming home to roost.
I am getting knee pain now in my 50’s. Lot of weightlifting squats in past and thought just all those repeated micro tears and micro trauma coming home to roost.
And many other questions.
Original Interview Source And Description Credit To:
https://bit.ly/3XzNxV6
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan
Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.