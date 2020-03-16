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Are You Ready For Isolation?*Stop Hoarding!-Confiscation*Banks Going To Be Closing?*No More Ammo
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67 views • March 16, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
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https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/15/uk-coronavirus-crisis-to-last-until-spring-2021-and-could-see-79m-hospitalised
https://twitter.com/minhtngo/status/1239284711916072960?s=20
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/487690-amazon-warns-of-delivery-delays-running-out-of-items
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https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/houston-we-have-big-problem-futures-crude-tumble-open-gold-soars
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/february-china-economic-data-collapses-massively-more-expected
https://www.the-sun.com/news/541970/biden-and-bernie-debate-in-dc-as-country-sits-on-brink-of-coronavirus-shutdown/
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https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/03/15/ohio-governor-mike-dewine-orders-all-bars-and-restaurants-to-close/
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https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/puerto-rico-imposes-curfew-early-closings-contain-coronavirus-spread-n1159456
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https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2020/03/14/coronavirus-reaches-naval-base-san-diego/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/03/15/public-face-prison-1000-fine-refusing-coronavirus-tests/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-energy-experts-watching-crypto-214044737.html
https://www.rt.com/shows/keiser-report/483067-oil-price-war-petrodollar-system/
https://upliftconnect.com/rainbow-prophecy/
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-lPTz8bWOsLY/VZNOud4zSbI/AAAAAAAAANk/vo1v1PonSBs/s1600/13-illuminati-bloodlines.gif
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https://www.telesurtv.net/__export/1441971843167/sites/telesur/img/news/2015/09/11/monsanto-protesters.jpg_1718483346.jpg
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/its-frenzy-rich-are-making-run-banks-hamptons
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/15/nyregion/new-york-coronavirus.html?emc=edit_na_20200315&ref=cta&nl=breaking-news&campaign_id=60&instance_id=0&segment_id=22263&user_id=2767d16424856dac697773ff8d082259®i_id=115428473
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/15/uk-coronavirus-crisis-to-last-until-spring-2021-and-could-see-79m-hospitalised
https://twitter.com/minhtngo/status/1239284711916072960?s=20
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/487690-amazon-warns-of-delivery-delays-running-out-of-items
https://apnews.com/97dbcb6d4ef71a48d15a7ec5dd7b4c48
https://apnews.com/c94f009b46741786a0fa3307a4841ba7
https://apnews.com/cf1d8e5487eee5e9eb649f0c6700ded6
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/houston-we-have-big-problem-futures-crude-tumble-open-gold-soars
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/february-china-economic-data-collapses-massively-more-expected
https://www.the-sun.com/news/541970/biden-and-bernie-debate-in-dc-as-country-sits-on-brink-of-coronavirus-shutdown/
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1239183215161683969
https://twitter.com/ASBreakingNews/status/1239379570270375938
https://twitter.com/ASBreakingNews/status/1239378399925358593
https://twitter.com/ABSCBNNews/status/1239373990407233536
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1239341585197826049
https://apnews.com/e2ca795ac04b8038b80f259e1fc207ca
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/coronavirus-spain-news-nationwide-lockdown-emergency-covid-19-a9402166.html
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1239290389963714562.html
https://twitter.com/LinziKIRO7/status/1239375771304521728
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/03/15/ohio-governor-mike-dewine-orders-all-bars-and-restaurants-to-close/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/03/15/coronavirus-latest-news/
https://www.nola.com/news/coronavirus/article_43453e10-6708-11ea-bb84-d7e8951022df.html?utm_medium=notification&utm_source=pushly&utm_campaign=desktop_push
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/puerto-rico-imposes-curfew-early-closings-contain-coronavirus-spread-n1159456
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51897069
https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2020/03/14/coronavirus-reaches-naval-base-san-diego/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/03/15/public-face-prison-1000-fine-refusing-coronavirus-tests/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-energy-experts-watching-crypto-214044737.html
https://www.rt.com/shows/keiser-report/483067-oil-price-war-petrodollar-system/
https://upliftconnect.com/rainbow-prophecy/
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-lPTz8bWOsLY/VZNOud4zSbI/AAAAAAAAANk/vo1v1PonSBs/s1600/13-illuminati-bloodlines.gif
https://www.theclever.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/rockefeller-rothschildjpg-e1490127936328.png
http://www.sheepletv.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/illuminatichartnwo1.jpg
http://www.ecosnippets.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/complete-history-of-monsanto-featured.jpg
https://www.telesurtv.net/__export/1441971843167/sites/telesur/img/news/2015/09/11/monsanto-protesters.jpg_1718483346.jpg
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/its-frenzy-rich-are-making-run-banks-hamptons
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