© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HUMAN "WHITE MAGIC" WILL BREAK THE BLACK MAGIC SPELL
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • April 16, 2020
Our rulers are Luciferians. this does not necessarily apply to our politicians and media barkers. These people are, for the most part, merely careerist submissive toads.Our rulers use our leaders to follow orders; they must attack our inner selves and seduce our outer selves using lies. We can fairly call their method "Black Magic".
We require some magic of our own (let's call it WHITE MAGIC) to counteract the current onslaught. Here's a suggestion or two.
We require some magic of our own (let's call it WHITE MAGIC) to counteract the current onslaught. Here's a suggestion or two.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.