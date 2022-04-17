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TAKE NOTES: DETOX ALUMINUM & GRAPHENE OXIDE W/ DR. BILL MCGRAW
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142 views • April 17, 2022
TAKE NOTES: DETOX ALUMINUM & GRAPHENE OXIDE W/ DR. BILL MCGRAW
Access solution resource document to keep from getting sick at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
Dr. Bill McGraw joins the program to explain how we are bombarded with aluminum and what the heavy metal does to your body. He explains how aluminum is a disaster for humans and causes everything from Alzheimer's, autism, inflammation, low sperm count, cancer and more. He explains its not a desperate situation and how you can successfully and inexpensively detox aluminum from your body. Then we discuss how to detox graphene oxide and why it is so critical to eliminate it from your body; especially those individuals who have received the mRNA shot and other shots containing graphene oxide. You can learn more about Dr. Bill McGraw's work and buy his latest Aluminum Detox book at https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/
See my exclusives on SarahWestall.tv or on Ebener. You can subscribe at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do you trust me" by Michael Vignola: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Truth or Consequences
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/triplee495
Access solution resource document to keep from getting sick at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
Dr. Bill McGraw joins the program to explain how we are bombarded with aluminum and what the heavy metal does to your body. He explains how aluminum is a disaster for humans and causes everything from Alzheimer's, autism, inflammation, low sperm count, cancer and more. He explains its not a desperate situation and how you can successfully and inexpensively detox aluminum from your body. Then we discuss how to detox graphene oxide and why it is so critical to eliminate it from your body; especially those individuals who have received the mRNA shot and other shots containing graphene oxide. You can learn more about Dr. Bill McGraw's work and buy his latest Aluminum Detox book at https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/
See my exclusives on SarahWestall.tv or on Ebener. You can subscribe at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do you trust me" by Michael Vignola: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Truth or Consequences
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/triplee495
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