If New Bill Signed, California Doctors May Lose License for Spreading COVID Vaccine/Treatment “Mis-Information”

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https://gnews.org/post/p1h173c56
09/01/2022 One America News’s host Kara McKinney: We should be allowed to be honest about how the COVID pandemic was handled at all levels. The California legislature has passed a bill and if signed by the governor, doctors and other medical professionals may lose their licenses for spreading purportedly false information about COVID-19 vaccinations and treatments