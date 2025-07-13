'West Destroying Int'l System' - Acts of impunity - Scott Ritter, Ramzy Baroud & Ehsan Safarnejad - CrossTalk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ACTS OF IMPUNITY
Interview for CrossTalk
The Russia House with Scott Ritter
CrossTalking with Ramzy Baroud, Scott Ritter, and Ehsan Safarnejad.
The west has much to answer for: Using Ukraine as a proxy to defeat Russia, aiding and abetting Israel’s multiple aggressions and genocidal war on the Palestinians, and finally the unprovoked war on Iran. What all these have in common is the sense of legal impunity. The west is literally destroying the international system.
CrossTalking with Ramzy Baroud, Scott Ritter, and Ehsan Safarnejad.