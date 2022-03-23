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Patrick Henry: Give me Liberty or Give me Death!
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30 views • March 23, 2022
On March 23, 1775 - less than a month before Lexington and Concord and the "shot heard round the world," Patrick Henry offered a set of resolutions before the Second Virginia Convention to establish a provincial militia and put Virginia in a posture of defense. In a speech during the debate, Henry delivered what history has come to recognize as the spirit of American Independence. “I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Path to Liberty: March 23, 2022
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Path to Liberty: March 23, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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