Mom Burns Gender Queer back to Hell Full! Follow for more tips!

According to Breitbart: Fairfax County school district, finally removed two books from its libraries, including Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, back in 2021, which contains explicit illustrations of s*xual encounters, including oral s*x and masturb*tion, involving children. Fairfax County parent Stacy Langton raised the issue about the books’ accessibility to children at a school board meeting, and, as she read some of the explicit passages from Gender Queer, a school board member cut her off and actually chastised her for using explicit language.



The author of Gender Queer is proud to claim: "I Made the Most Banned Book in America" and is rallying support for activists to fight to get this to young readers.



We need to Protect Our Innocent Children. Join the fight to stop the sexualization of our Innocent Children!



Public Advocate received this video from an anonymous source.

