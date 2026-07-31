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Joe Oltmann Untamed | Joe’s Conversation W/ Peter Bernegger: The Cartel | 07.31.26
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In this explosive episode, Joe Oltmann dissects the narrative machinery driving modern political optics, starting with Kash Patel’s claims of falling national crime rates, sweeping border deportations, and the lingering, unanswered demands for full transparency surrounding the Epstein files. Moving past Washington headlines, Oltmann contrasts government statistics against raw, local realities, spotlighting troubling power dynamics in Colorado involving key figures like David Beller, Shelley Gilman, and former lawmaker Melissa Hart. The broadcast sets an uncompromising tone, examining how the powerful navigate accountability while everyday citizens bear the brunt of an increasingly selective justice system.


The deep dive continues with featured guest Peter Bernegger, Founder and President of Election Watch, Inc. Bernegger details his federal legal battles against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and state election authorities, exposing what he describes as a rigged administrative apparatus designed to shield officials from scrutiny. Through an insider breakdown of evidentiary ambushes, private investigations, and subordinate administrative judges, Bernegger lays out his crusade for constitutional rights and independent oversight. His analysis extends to the broader battleground of federal executive orders and mail-in ballot rulings, issuing a stark warning to national leaders on the systemic vulnerabilities eroding public trust.


Rounding out the broadcast, the show turns its focus to globalist agendas and systemic congressional inaction. Highlighting Representative Thomas Massie’s exposure of D.C.’s October legislative recess, the show targets the "Uniparty" playbook that leaves critical issues unaddressed while elected officials step away from the podium. Backed by revealing clips from Dr. Paul Thomas, the World Economic Forum, and Vivek Ramaswamy, this episode delivers a scathing look at how institutional cartels preserve their authority at all costs—making this a must-watch broadcast for anyone ready to look behind the headlines.


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


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