A'ole to SMART Cities! Protest in Waikiki!
All hands on deck protest at the IEEE conference in Waikiki.
October 1, 2023 @ 8 am to 2 pm.
October 4, 2023 @ 1 pm to 4 pm.
Bring your signs and meet at the corner of Kalakaua and Royal Hawaiian, near the Sheraton Waikiki. Stop government control. Stop smart cities. Stop 15 minute cities.
https://governor.hawaii.gov/emergency-proclamations/
https://ieeesmc2023.org
Sposnored by the Aloha Freedom Coalition
https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
