Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A'ole to SMART Cities! Protest in Waikiki!
channel image
Liberty Press
48 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
105 views
Published 12 hours ago

A'ole to SMART Cities! Protest in Waikiki!


All hands on deck protest at the IEEE conference in Waikiki.


October 1, 2023 @ 8 am to 2 pm.

October 4, 2023 @ 1 pm to 4 pm.


Bring your signs and meet at the corner of Kalakaua and Royal Hawaiian, near the Sheraton Waikiki. Stop government control. Stop smart cities. Stop 15 minute cities.

https://governor.hawaii.gov/emergency-proclamations/

https://ieeesmc2023.org


Sposnored by the Aloha Freedom Coalition

https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org

Keywords
hawaiismartcitiesjoshgreen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket