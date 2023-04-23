Are You Under a Curse? Here’s How to Break It!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/are-you-under-a-curse/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "When we walk closely with The LORD in humbleness, obedience, and repentance, a curse does not have the RIGHT or AUTHORITY to attach itself to us.
However, there are many times when we let our defenses, and guard down, which can make us spiritually weak."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.