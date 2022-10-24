Create New Account
Love One Another
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

May 22nd, 2022

Pastor Dean preaches the importance of love in times of trouble and tribulation. True love embodies sacrifice which means giving without expectation of return. Let us love one another with a true commitment that goes beyond our feelings.

"Open rebuke is better than secret love. Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful." Proverbs 27:5-6

Keywords
biblelovejesusproverbstribulationdean odle

