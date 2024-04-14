This Is CRAZY: French Army Unit Arrived In Ukraine┃Lies About Downed Russian Planes Were Debunked

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred a French Army unit to Sloviansk which will build the defense of this city around the perimeter, hoping to stop the advance of Russian troops. This French army unit consists of specialists in artillery reconnaissance as well as officers who have extensive experience in the construction of defensive structures and fortified areas...............
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.