This Is CRAZY: French Army Unit Arrived In Ukraine┃Lies About Downed Russian Planes Were Debunked
The Prisoner
The French Ministry of Defense has transferred a French Army unit to Sloviansk which will build the defense of this city around the perimeter, hoping to stop the advance of Russian troops. This French army unit consists of specialists in artillery reconnaissance as well as officers who have extensive experience in the construction of defensive structures and fortified areas...............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ukrainenatofrench army unit

