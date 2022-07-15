Did Thomas Jefferson Write the 13th Amendment?

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The first attempt in history to include anti-slavery, free-soil provisions into a national constitutional instrument was written by Thomas Jefferson. Most historians teach us about the slave-owning of Jefferson - which is important history, but they ignore this fact, and fact that his text of 1784 was copied almost verbatim as Section 1 of the 13th Amendment.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 15, 2022
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