ICYMI Pope Francis' Vatican Officials Pay a Visit to Bishop Strickland
John-Henry Westen


June 26, 2023


ICYMI: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas was visited by Vatican officials at 9PM on Saturday — right on the heels of Bishop Strickland's brave witness against the sacrilegious 'drag nun' display, promoted by the Dodgers and the MLB.


Bishop Strickland is truly 'America's Bishop' — and served as the LONE bishop who bravely witnessed and ministered to the Catholic faithful in protest of the display. PRAY FOR BISHOP STRICKLAND and pray for the Church 🙏


Full details 👇

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/report-americas-bishop-joseph-strickland-gets-apostolic-visitation-from-vatican/?utm_source=rumble


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wga2w-icymi-pope-francis-vatican-officials-pay-a-visit-to-bishop-strickland.html

Keywords
protesttexascatholicvisitwitnesspope francismlbtylerdodgersbishop stricklandjohn-henry westenvatican officialsamericas bishopdrag nun

