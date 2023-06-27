John-Henry Westen
June 26, 2023
ICYMI: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas was visited by Vatican officials at 9PM on Saturday — right on the heels of Bishop Strickland's brave witness against the sacrilegious 'drag nun' display, promoted by the Dodgers and the MLB.
Bishop Strickland is truly 'America's Bishop' — and served as the LONE bishop who bravely witnessed and ministered to the Catholic faithful in protest of the display. PRAY FOR BISHOP STRICKLAND and pray for the Church 🙏
Full details 👇
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/report-americas-bishop-joseph-strickland-gets-apostolic-visitation-from-vatican/?utm_source=rumble
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
LIFESITE IS COMBATING 'PRIDE MONTH' THROUGHOUT JUNE! EMPOWER LIFESITE NOW WITH A GENEROUS DONATION:
https://give.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wga2w-icymi-pope-francis-vatican-officials-pay-a-visit-to-bishop-strickland.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.