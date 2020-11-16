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From Sheriff Mack To YOUR Sheriff: Founder Of CSPOA, Sheriff Richard Mack (Part 1 of 2) | Richard Sacks
Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 11/15/20
Listen online: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio
Sheriff Richard Mack is known to our regular audience as a Constitutional Sheriff and the Founder of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA). He successfully fought in court against the federal government, to stop their overreach connected with the Brady bill, and has taught many hundreds of Sheriffs the important elements of their positions as protector of the rights of the citizens in their counties, and the powers they have to accomplish that task that they may never have been told.
As corruption saturates ever more power positions in federal, state and local governments, it becomes increasingly critical for Sheriffs to understand and carry out what their sworn oaths really mean. They are the second to last line of defense of the people in their county, leaving only the Constitutional militias as more basic as a last resort. In fact, since the Sheriffs can form posses and deputize citizens, they are in some ways very similar to leaders of Constitutional militias, and with similar responsibilities. In his or her county, the Sheriff is the highest legitimate law enforcement officer, responsible only to the people who voted him or her into office, empowered to stand between the citizens and even state, federal or corporate officials, if need be.
The Sheriff's real powers and duties are a sacred trust meant to safeguard the lives of American citizens. But how can that happen, unless the Sheriffs are educated to learn what their positions and responsibilities really are? Over 3,000 Sheriffs currently serve in the united States of America, and every one of those men and women would benefit greatly from knowing what CSPOA has to teach them. The idea of this Sunday's show is to bring Sheriff Mack directly to them, to accomplish just that. Do what you can to bring this Sunday's edition of Lost Arts Radio to your Sheriff, as a way to learn or review the basics, and as an invitation to contact Sheriff Mack directly ([email protected]) to arrange the rest of the available training (http://www.cspoa.org).
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In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found. PHC is for you, when you're ready to really get deeply into special self-healing protocols and start transforming your life for the better. I'm there live to meet and talk with you every week. It's interactive, with live chat and plenty of time for Q&A, comments and any input you want to contribute. It's a rare opportunity for those ready to experience a radically better quality of life, and willing to do the work on themselves to make it happen. Learn more about it at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com.
Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.
Richard Sacks, Host
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