© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Shadow Gate" Millie Weaver's FULL DOCUMENTARY [Was She Arrested for Making This?] MUST WATCH 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • August 15, 2020
Millie Weaver does field work and investigations for Alex Jones at Infowars. She was arrested yesterday, Aug.14 on a sealed, 'secret' Grand Jury indictment, allegedly for burglary, among other charges, all of which were never specified and no warrant was offered by the plain clothed 'police'. It would appear that this video is a major part of why she got busted, very soon after its release.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.