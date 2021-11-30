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Kent Hovind - Seminar 4 - Lies in the textbooks
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19 views • November 30, 2021
Dr. Hovind shows how public school textbooks are permeated with fraudulent information in order to convince students that evolution is true.
Topics included: the geologic column, the Grand Canyon, vestigial organs, the deception of Haeckel's embryonic research, DNA, and many more. Enjoy this point-by-point, entertaining demonstration of scientific evidence used to shed light on each of the lies still being pushed upon our culture. Learn active steps you can take to impact your public school system!
Topics included: the geologic column, the Grand Canyon, vestigial organs, the deception of Haeckel's embryonic research, DNA, and many more. Enjoy this point-by-point, entertaining demonstration of scientific evidence used to shed light on each of the lies still being pushed upon our culture. Learn active steps you can take to impact your public school system!
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