SOBR raided Azerbaijani diaspora & captured the head of the Azerbaijani criminal underworld in Voronezh
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
115 views • 1 day ago

Voronezh. Fighting Ethnic Crime

According to our sources, SOBR (Special Rapid Response Unit) (of the National Guard of Russia) once again raided representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Voronezh.

This time, the catch was significant: none other than Niyaz Zaidov, the head of the Azerbaijani criminal underworld in the Voronezh Region, who oversees the notorious "Alekseevsky Market".

It's worth noting that law enforcement has not overlooked this authority (https://bloknot-voronezh.ru/news/telegram-kanal-soobshchil-o-reyde-silovikov-na-aze) for many years, but the Azerbaijani always managed to escape unscathed.

We tried to investigate Zaidov's biography and found many interesting facts.

So, in 2005, Zaidov was sentenced by the Voronezh court to 8 years in prison for intentional murder - he served his sentence in Azerbaijan, where he was released early and also had his criminal record expunged by a decision of the Sabirabad District Court of the Azerbaijan Republic (by the way, Zaidov is originally from the same Sabirabad District).

Upon returning to Voronezh, the law-abiding migrant was denied a temporary residence permit, but the court found the actions of regional Ministry of Internal Affairs employees (https://actofact.ru/case-36RS0005-2a-125-2018-2a-3469-2017-m-3183-2017-2017-10-23-0-0/) unlawful, and "justice prevailed".

Nothing prevented the highly qualified specialist from becoming a Russian citizen in 2019.

Our sources report that this time, the foreigner's luck has run out. According to our information, after the latest law enforcement raid, the notorious Azerbaijani was taken to the police department, where his Russian passport was seized, and he was sent to a center for illegal migrants awaiting deportation to his historical homeland.

✨It is reliably known that Zaidov (https://sovetsky--vrn.sudrf.ru/modules.php?name=sud_delo&srv_num=1&name_op=case&case_id=47337715&case_uid=c7ae50ac-9bc7-4544-a1f1-3f3dd8b825f7&delo_id=1502001) is again appealing to justice (https://sovetsky--vrn.sudrf.ru/modules.php?name=sud_delo&srv_num=1&name_op=case&case_id=47337715&case_uid=c7ae50ac-9bc7-4544-a1f1-3f3dd8b825f7&delo_id=1502001) regarding the unlawful actions of employees. We'll see what the judge's actions will be. Will the judicial system bend again under foreign pressure?

✨✨ We will continue to monitor the situation.

Two Majors (dva_majors) 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
Related videos

