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BAR Attorney Submits Powerful Letter of Resignation to Ohio Supreme Court
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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541 views • July 30, 2019
Former attorney Katherine Hine submits powerful letter of resignation in Ohio, citing it is a private, for-profit corporate system that condones pedophilia, denies recovery of compensation for those whose lives are shattered by the well-connected who help trade in on the churning of controversy via CRIS (Court Registry Investment System) among a multiple of frauds that supports preying on the old, the young, and the disenfranchised of all races and genders.
To understand what the attorney discovered go here:
Fruit from a Posionous Tree here:

http://www.mediafire.com/file/fuzjb4q0202k8z0/Fruit_From_a_Poisonous_Tree_%2528Secrets_that_were_never_to_be_revealed%2529_by_Mel_Stamper_%25282008%2529.pdf
http://www.internallydisplacedpeople.org and watch the STATE OF THE CORRUPTED video!

[Stump v. Sparkman, 435 U.S. 349 (1978)],
[State v. Mole, 2016-Ohio-5124; In re CP, 131 Ohio St.3d 513 (2012)],
[Arbino v. Johnson & Johnson, 2007-Ohio-6948]

Link to letter: https://therightsofthefew.com/when-a-bar-member-has-seen-through-the-lies/
Date Correction: 2011 should be 1811.

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