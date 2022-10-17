Het plan van de farma-industrie , Der Plan der Pharmaindustrie .

In oktober van 2011 gaf Dr. Rath een lezing in Berlijn,
Nederlands ondertiteld
, Deutsch Audio .Im Oktober 2011 hielt Dr. Rath einen Vortrag in Berlin,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.