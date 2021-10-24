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We will fight for your rights
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30 views • October 24, 2021
BLCKBX, October 22, 2021
"We will fight for your rights" declare 4 MEP in Strasbourg but the media is silent...
On 20 October, four MEPs organized a press conference in Strasbourg where they expressed their deep concern about human rights-violating corona measures across Europe. But the media was silent in all languages, because no attention was paid to the hopeful and combative message of these libertarian politicians.
Donato
"The advancing Green Pass with the restrictions on freedom but also the violent suppression of dissent confirms that the emergency in Europe no longer promotes health but is above all undemocratic," said MEP Francesca Donato.
In addition to Donato, the Romanian Cristian Terhes, the Croat Vilibor Sinčić and the German Christine Anderson were present to indicate that it cannot continue like this. Terhes even referred to the communist occupation of Romania, which left deep wounds in the country, but made every Romanian realize that freedom is not 'free'.
“How is it possible that we have not seen any demonstrations in our country for decades and that masses of people are protesting for freedom in a free and developed country like Italy and France”? Terhes said among others.
Ivan Vilibor Sincic
"You're not alone and fight for your rights and we will fight along you" said Croatian MEP Vilibor Sinčić in the must-see 19-minute video. So share this message with as many people as possible!
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You can donate to BLCKBX via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
"We will fight for your rights" declare 4 MEP in Strasbourg but the media is silent...
On 20 October, four MEPs organized a press conference in Strasbourg where they expressed their deep concern about human rights-violating corona measures across Europe. But the media was silent in all languages, because no attention was paid to the hopeful and combative message of these libertarian politicians.
Donato
"The advancing Green Pass with the restrictions on freedom but also the violent suppression of dissent confirms that the emergency in Europe no longer promotes health but is above all undemocratic," said MEP Francesca Donato.
In addition to Donato, the Romanian Cristian Terhes, the Croat Vilibor Sinčić and the German Christine Anderson were present to indicate that it cannot continue like this. Terhes even referred to the communist occupation of Romania, which left deep wounds in the country, but made every Romanian realize that freedom is not 'free'.
“How is it possible that we have not seen any demonstrations in our country for decades and that masses of people are protesting for freedom in a free and developed country like Italy and France”? Terhes said among others.
Ivan Vilibor Sincic
"You're not alone and fight for your rights and we will fight along you" said Croatian MEP Vilibor Sinčić in the must-see 19-minute video. So share this message with as many people as possible!
Do you want to stay informed about BLCKBX news?
Twitter - https://twitter.com/blckbxnews
Telegram - https://t.me/blckbxtv
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/blckbxnews
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/blckbx.tv
You can help with a donation but also by sharing this video on social media and/or via Whatsapp, telegram, signal, messenger, whatever...as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.
You can donate to BLCKBX via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
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