Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Disclosure: How would YOU do it? PostScript Insight with John L. Petersen
channel image
ArlingtonInstitute
31 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

Many people think the recent disclosure by David Grusch may be part of an op. If you were going to do “Disclosure,” how would YOU do it?

PostScript Insights, with John L. Petersen. Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Keywords
alienufospacedisclosureuapjohn petersengrusch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket