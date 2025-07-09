BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 They’re Feeding You This—and Calling It "Meat"? | Wake Up Now
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
193 views • 2 days ago

Yes, it’s happening—researchers are now growing lab meat using human waste. That’s not science fiction. That’s your future dinner if you keep trusting the system.


Still think the food industry cares about your well-being? Think again. Even “organic” labels don’t mean what they used to. My daughter bought what looked like clean, healthy chicken… until we opened it. The truth was hiding inside—and it wasn’t clean.


Labels are marketing.

Safety is an illusion.

And what’s on your plate is being engineered for control, not nutrition.


🧠 If you’re tired of being lied to, manipulated, and fed toxic garbage disguised as food—it’s time to start thinking critically.


Join the Tribe and step into the conversations they don’t want you having:

👉 https://www.michaelsgibson.com/group/gibsons-elite-network/discussion



