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Dr. Paul Gosselin: Leaving Big Medicine To Actually Help People
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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65 views • August 28, 2023

Dr. Paul Gosselin has developed a health ministry and a one of a kind P.M.A. (private membership association) in Maine. From unique experiences, Dr. Gosselin gives credit to God for his understanding of how to make people well. He's had his license taken but continues to serve people in the community via Gabriel's Health Ministry (⁠https://gabrielshealthministry.com/⁠). He joins me in this episode to share his story.

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