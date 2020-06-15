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The David Knight Show (15June20 Full Show)
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28 views • June 15, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 David Knight coins a new term “Ameriphobe” - people who fear & hate America
— 00:04:22 Day 91: Fauci & Cuomo act like petulant dictators — don’t make me lock you down again
— 00:22:16 3.3 MILLION small businesses looted & destroyed — by US govt. Mnuchin changed rules on loans BY HIMSELF to destroy small businesses. Planned Parenthood expressly prohibited from business loans gets $80M
— 00:35:36 NJ sales revenue collapses; issues new bonds to be paid for by higher property taxes. Jobs & businesses gone, homes are next
— 00:42:01 Corporate CEO virtue signallers say they’re not taking salaries but get MASSIVE WINDFALL in stock option profits. The dick CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods takes the cake — and the profits!
— 00:46:32 NYC - where the US govt goes to set up false flags to alter society. Before the COVID lies, there was 9/11 and the Model State Emergency Health Powers Act. Now a new documentary by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth will be airing on PBS.
— 00:59:59 China pork imports up as domestic supply and other countries plummet. Why?
— 01:04:12 Walter Williams, black economics professor George Mason University, explains American history so that even a liberal can understand it
— 01:13:24 Where do Ben Carson, Nikki Haley & Sen Lankford (R-OK) stand on removing monuments to DEMOCRAT heroes because some label them racist.
— 01:35:51 Columbus & Alamo monuments defended by citizens from govt & mob
— 01:39:46 Will your sport, business, university be essential & allowed to operate? The new economics of PC pandering — go woke or go broke
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 David Knight coins a new term “Ameriphobe” - people who fear & hate America
— 00:04:22 Day 91: Fauci & Cuomo act like petulant dictators — don’t make me lock you down again
— 00:22:16 3.3 MILLION small businesses looted & destroyed — by US govt. Mnuchin changed rules on loans BY HIMSELF to destroy small businesses. Planned Parenthood expressly prohibited from business loans gets $80M
— 00:35:36 NJ sales revenue collapses; issues new bonds to be paid for by higher property taxes. Jobs & businesses gone, homes are next
— 00:42:01 Corporate CEO virtue signallers say they’re not taking salaries but get MASSIVE WINDFALL in stock option profits. The dick CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods takes the cake — and the profits!
— 00:46:32 NYC - where the US govt goes to set up false flags to alter society. Before the COVID lies, there was 9/11 and the Model State Emergency Health Powers Act. Now a new documentary by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth will be airing on PBS.
— 00:59:59 China pork imports up as domestic supply and other countries plummet. Why?
— 01:04:12 Walter Williams, black economics professor George Mason University, explains American history so that even a liberal can understand it
— 01:13:24 Where do Ben Carson, Nikki Haley & Sen Lankford (R-OK) stand on removing monuments to DEMOCRAT heroes because some label them racist.
— 01:35:51 Columbus & Alamo monuments defended by citizens from govt & mob
— 01:39:46 Will your sport, business, university be essential & allowed to operate? The new economics of PC pandering — go woke or go broke
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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