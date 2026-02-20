US side has not asked for zero enrichment - Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi:

The U.S. side has not asked for zero enrichment.

This should be a clear sign that the “deal” Trump keeps talking about is just smoke and mirrors — Trump-Bibi-Epstein Syndicate has already made up its mind.

Adding, 2 Massie X posts:

This week I will introduce the “No Immunity for Glyphosate Act” to undo the recent Executive Order which promotes glyphosate (Round-Up) and insulates manufacturers from liability. #MAHA

Massie in reply to a Trump post saying he will release Alien/UFO files, below:

They’ve deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)..." - President Donald J. Trump

