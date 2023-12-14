Create New Account
Martin Armstrong Recap and an Epidemic of Disorientation! PostScript Insight with John Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
Published 16 hours ago

John recaps the highlights from Martin Armstrong's recent conference. We can look forward to 2032! Meanwhile ... waves of disruption, government scrambling for self-preservation, plans for war, and more.

Keywords
insightsmartin armstrongjohn petersenpostscriptgovernment failure

