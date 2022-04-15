Souled Out Podcast // Season 9 // Episode 5

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Happy Holy Week everyone! We hope all is well in your camp!
Today's show is a bit random and goofy. I'm sort of all over the place to be honest as I really felt it necessary to dive into some Lent/Easter discussion. I'm by-no-means a holy roller -- but I have experienced Christ Energy in my life for over three decades and I yearn every day to be the perfect prism for that light to shine through.
Obviously, the world is wild. The world is on fire. Everything feels like a messed up movie and most of us just wish we could arrive at that epic twist ending already.
We shall get there.
Be sure to resonate gratitude this holiday weekend -- and enjoy your beautiful, spring-time days.
Much love.
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