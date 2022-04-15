Souled Out Podcast // Season 9 // Episode 5

SHOW START // 58:30



Happy Holy Week everyone! We hope all is well in your camp!



Today's show is a bit random and goofy. I'm sort of all over the place to be honest as I really felt it necessary to dive into some Lent/Easter discussion. I'm by-no-means a holy roller -- but I have experienced Christ Energy in my life for over three decades and I yearn every day to be the perfect prism for that light to shine through.



Obviously, the world is wild. The world is on fire. Everything feels like a messed up movie and most of us just wish we could arrive at that epic twist ending already.



We shall get there.



Be sure to resonate gratitude this holiday weekend -- and enjoy your beautiful, spring-time days.



Much love.



SouledOut.TV



Get access to exclusive / members-only content for only $3.69/mo ($36.99/yr)