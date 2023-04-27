House passes bill to raise the debt ceiling
In a final vote of 217-215, the House passed a bill raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion. The budget package is not expected to pass in the Democratic-led Senate.
https://rumble.com/v2kn74i-house-passes-bill-to-raise-the-debt-ceiling.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
