CERN: SATAN/KALI Goddess of Death, Dark Matter

It's time to wake up. 8:36 CERN - Kali/Satan (Hinduism) goddess of time, doomsday, and death. Kali represents Satan. Kali's earliest appearance is when she emerged from Shiva. Satan turns everything upside down and will have people worshipping a female god/goddess instead of our father. New Age religions is paganism.

Do not love the world, neither the things that are in it, for whoever loves the world does nothave the love of The Father in him. 1 John 2:15

We are souls living in a human body. Our soul lives in the spirit body when we leave this world if you choose God. The choice is yours. Satan wants your soul. He is already sentenced to death but our father is giving souls a chance to go back home with him. Time is running out. Let our father know you love him. Repent.

Original Full Video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdX9pTIPoE0

