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Google Memo: Fired Employee Speaks Out! | James Damore and Stefan Molyneux
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180 views • September 07, 2021
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Read The Full Memo: https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3914586/Googles-Ideological-Echo-Chamber.pdf
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3783/google-memo-fired-employee-speaks-out-james-damore-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3783-google-memo-fired-employee-speaks-out-james-damore-and-stefan-molyneux/s-krwGU
Why would a successful Google engineer risk his career to make the case against Google’s current diversity initiatives? Former Google employee James Damore describes the intense media backlash to his Google diversity memo, intolerance shown towards political diversity in the company, the importance of discussing gender differences and why he wrote the memo in the first place.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Read The Full Memo: https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3914586/Googles-Ideological-Echo-Chamber.pdf
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3783/google-memo-fired-employee-speaks-out-james-damore-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3783-google-memo-fired-employee-speaks-out-james-damore-and-stefan-molyneux/s-krwGU
Why would a successful Google engineer risk his career to make the case against Google’s current diversity initiatives? Former Google employee James Damore describes the intense media backlash to his Google diversity memo, intolerance shown towards political diversity in the company, the importance of discussing gender differences and why he wrote the memo in the first place.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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