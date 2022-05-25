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Elon Musk JUST SHOCKED "USA Will Destroy Russia
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50 views • May 25, 2022
405,483 views - Mar 6, 2022 Elon Musk offers help to the Ukraine. Zelensky agreed with Elon Musk on the delivery of a new batch of Starlink. Zelensky was grateful for the support. It leads to Internet access for Ukraine authorities. Currently Internet access for the population is stable. Mirror.
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