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The Rape of Britain by Tommy Robinson, mass cover up by UK child services, media and police, about Muslim grooming gangs. BANNED FROM TV
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117 views • February 05, 2022
The Rape of Britain by Tommy Robinson Muslim “grooming” (child rape) gangs.
nobody can deny this is good work exposing child trafficking rape gangs in Telford,
UK. Also the involvement and mass cover up by child services and police
https://www.planet-today.com/2022/01/tommy-robinson-and-40-uk-patriots.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/tommy-robinson-40-uk-patriots-defend-victims-family-child-rape-gang/
https://narrowpathministries.wordpress.com/2022/02/04/video-tommy-robinson-premiering-his-new-film-the-rape-of-britain-today-live-on-gettr/
donate :
https://urbanscoop.news/about-urban-scoop
Sign the Petition Justice for Nicole
https://urbanscoop.news/justice-for-nicole
follow tommy on gettr
https://gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
nobody can deny this is good work exposing child trafficking rape gangs in Telford,
UK. Also the involvement and mass cover up by child services and police
https://www.planet-today.com/2022/01/tommy-robinson-and-40-uk-patriots.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/tommy-robinson-40-uk-patriots-defend-victims-family-child-rape-gang/
https://narrowpathministries.wordpress.com/2022/02/04/video-tommy-robinson-premiering-his-new-film-the-rape-of-britain-today-live-on-gettr/
donate :
https://urbanscoop.news/about-urban-scoop
Sign the Petition Justice for Nicole
https://urbanscoop.news/justice-for-nicole
follow tommy on gettr
https://gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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