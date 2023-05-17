Preconception & Gestational Nutrition

To ensure that the next generation of humans, is born with a wide jawbone with plenty of room for the wisdom teeth, perfect vision (never need glasses), high IQ, beautiful face and an excellent physique; Preconception and Gestational nutrition are a requirement!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.