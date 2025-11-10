BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ET Hypothesis Explained — UFO Bases, Motherships & the Spiritual Role of the Greys
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
40 views • 3 days ago

In this in-depth Vancouver UFO & Preparing for ET Contact Meetup (Nov 9, 2025), Brian Ruhe continues his ET Hypothesis & Sources, covering Sections 5–7:

• Alien Bases & Mothership Operations — Pat Price’s remote viewing, Susy Hansen’s mothership lecture halls, and reports of hidden under-mountain and under-sea facilities.

• The Spiritual Role of the Greys & Mantids — Their function as technicians of consciousness and facilitators of planetary evolution.

• Earth’s Resistance & Secret Programs — Eisenhower’s Nordic encounter, MJ-12 secrecy, alien reproduction vehicles, and connections to Wilbert Smith, Linda Moulton Howe, and Stephen Greer.


Brian links Buddhist cosmology and near-death experiences to the ET agenda for human advancement, drawing from researchers like Richard Dolan, Grant Cameron, Mary Rodwell, and Jeff Selver.

📚 Read the full essay at BrianRuhe.ca

🙏 Like • Subscribe • Share • Join the Meetup discussions


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
cosmologybuddhismreptiliansbrian ruheruhe
