ET Hypothesis Explained — UFO Bases, Motherships & the Spiritual Role of the Greys

In this in-depth Vancouver UFO & Preparing for ET Contact Meetup (Nov 9, 2025), Brian Ruhe continues his ET Hypothesis & Sources, covering Sections 5–7:

• Alien Bases & Mothership Operations — Pat Price’s remote viewing, Susy Hansen’s mothership lecture halls, and reports of hidden under-mountain and under-sea facilities.

• The Spiritual Role of the Greys & Mantids — Their function as technicians of consciousness and facilitators of planetary evolution.

• Earth’s Resistance & Secret Programs — Eisenhower’s Nordic encounter, MJ-12 secrecy, alien reproduction vehicles, and connections to Wilbert Smith, Linda Moulton Howe, and Stephen Greer.





Brian links Buddhist cosmology and near-death experiences to the ET agenda for human advancement, drawing from researchers like Richard Dolan, Grant Cameron, Mary Rodwell, and Jeff Selver.

