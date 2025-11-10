ET Hypothesis Explained — UFO Bases, Motherships & the Spiritual Role of the Greys

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this in-depth Vancouver UFO & Preparing for ET Contact Meetup (Nov 9, 2025), Brian Ruhe continues his ET Hypothesis & Sources, covering Sections 5–7:
• Alien Bases & Mothership Operations — Pat Price’s remote viewing, Susy Hansen’s mothership lecture halls, and reports of hidden under-mountain and under-sea facilities.
• The Spiritual Role of the Greys & Mantids — Their function as technicians of consciousness and facilitators of planetary evolution.
• Earth’s Resistance & Secret Programs — Eisenhower’s Nordic encounter, MJ-12 secrecy, alien reproduction vehicles, and connections to Wilbert Smith, Linda Moulton Howe, and Stephen Greer.
Brian links Buddhist cosmology and near-death experiences to the ET agenda for human advancement, drawing from researchers like Richard Dolan, Grant Cameron, Mary Rodwell, and Jeff Selver.
📚 Read the full essay at BrianRuhe.ca
🙏 Like • Subscribe • Share • Join the Meetup discussions
📡 Join the Conversation
Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:
🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...
🎥 Explore More Content
I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.
🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/
🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...
🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...
🙏 Support This Work
Your donations help keep this research alive:
💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
📚 More from Brian Ruhe
🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe
📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe
🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe
📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353
🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/