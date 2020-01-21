Disney Indoctrination & Sexualization of Children

Disney is a staple of American culture. However, it was founded upon the Luciferian pedophile, Walt Disney. Disney has been used as a weapon to destroy our nation by sexualizing our youth and indoctrinating them with the occult. Disney normalizes and desensitizes people to occult beliefs and practices such as divination, sorcery, witchcraft, and necromancy. They portray magic as beautiful and fun when, in reality, it is pure evil. Real magic and witchcraft involves sexual deviancy, orgies, blood rituals, animal sacrifices, and human sacrifices. There is nothing fun or cool about magic. Disney fictionalizes magic so that when someone brings up the fact that celebrities or politicians are really into witchcraft and sorcery, the person does not understand the severity of it and thinks it's silly. Also, people think it is just Christians being crazy if they point out that children are partaking in the occult by engaging in the movies or playing games. Our children are targeted because messing with the occult will place curses on you that can bind you for life unless Jesus breaks them. Disney is after our children because the elite want control over society, and there is no better way to do this than poisoning our youth and destroying the morals of our nation.