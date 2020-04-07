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Where in the World is Juan O Savin?
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188 views • April 07, 2020
Venezuela, Covid and who can you trust...a conversation with Juan Savin
I had the pleasure of spening an incredible evening on the phone with Juan last week and he pulled everything into focus and context regarding ALL the world's events we are living through and witnessing right now. I am grateful to Roseanne Barr who asked him to call me. Roseanne, YOU are a TRUE PATRIOT. ThankQ
Also streamed on: www.periscope.tv/thesteeltruth
Find us on https://yournews.com/ann-vandersteel/
I had the pleasure of spening an incredible evening on the phone with Juan last week and he pulled everything into focus and context regarding ALL the world's events we are living through and witnessing right now. I am grateful to Roseanne Barr who asked him to call me. Roseanne, YOU are a TRUE PATRIOT. ThankQ
Also streamed on: www.periscope.tv/thesteeltruth
Find us on https://yournews.com/ann-vandersteel/
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