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Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | How to Stay Healthy | Elite Elixir | Immune Booster | Extreme Terpenes Anytime
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
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21 views • September 06, 2023

We welcome back Vickie Natale, founder and CEO of Organic Body Essentials. On this episode of Moms On A Mission,  Vickie educates us about the need for immune assistance this fall and the immune boosting benefits of Organic Body Essentials Elite Elixir. She suggests combining vitamin C with this product. She shares how this Elite Elixir is packed with 36 powerful ingredients including zinc, elderberry, frankincense, myrrh, colloidal silver, oregano oil, ginger, fennel, ashwagandha, lemon balm, clove bud, cinnamon, turmeric, and holy basil, to name a few. This Elite Elixir  includes a variety of roots and extracts from plants and herbs that are known to address things like a runny nose, sore throat and boosting your immune system to fight viruses hard before they proliferate. Vickie concludes  by discussing Spike Proteins that have attacked us through either COVID or the vaccines, and how Dr. Judy Micovits shares that CBDs and terpenes eliminate these proteins  from our bodies, repairing the damage. Vickie references the National Institute of Health confirming this and tells us that OBE Extreme Terpenes Anytime naturally and safely repairs our bodies. When ordering, type in code MISSION to save 5% along with supporting our Moms on a Mission Podcast. 


Affiliates:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 




Links:

https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/early-studies-suggest-cbd-may-help-prevent-covid19

https://tradingthemarkets.blog/2021/06/06/mikovitz/

www.Obe.organicbodyessentials.com  

[email protected] 

www.organicbodyessentials.com 

www.momsonamission.net 


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educationmomsonamissonvikienatale
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy