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Seafood Chanko Nabe - The Sumo Wrestlers Feast (痛風ちゃんこ鍋)
The Comical Chef
The Comical Chef
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106 views • March 01, 2021
Ingredients:

1/2 Pound of Monkfish Liver
1-Pound of Cod Roe
1/2 Pound of Swordfish
1/4 Pound of Flounder
1-Pound of Fried Tofu

Organic Broccoli
Organic Mushrooms
Organic Carrots
Organic Daikon
Organic Miso
Organic Cooking Sake
Organic Garlic
Organic Ginger

Tags:

#ChankoNabe #Garlic #Allicin

#Allicin #Organic #Vegetables #Seafood #Miso #JapaneseFood #Chanko #Nabe #Ginger #Healthy #EasyRecipes #OliveOil

#簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #中華鍋 #12ヶ月の食卓味噌 #12ヶ月の食卓醤油 #エサンテオリーブオイル #アムウェイクイーンクック #痛風鍋 #あん肝 #ちゃんこ鍋 #生タラコ #有機野菜 #ニンニク #生姜 #アリシン
Keywords
foodgarlicolive oilgingerorganichealthycodmisoseafoodorganic vegetableseasy recipesumostainless steeljapanese foodallicinamway icookamway queenhot potdaikonchanko nabemonkfish livercod roemonkfish
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