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Seafood Chanko Nabe - The Sumo Wrestlers Feast (痛風ちゃんこ鍋)
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106 views • March 01, 2021
Ingredients:
1/2 Pound of Monkfish Liver
1-Pound of Cod Roe
1/2 Pound of Swordfish
1/4 Pound of Flounder
1-Pound of Fried Tofu
Organic Broccoli
Organic Mushrooms
Organic Carrots
Organic Daikon
Organic Miso
Organic Cooking Sake
Organic Garlic
Organic Ginger
Tags:
#ChankoNabe #Garlic #Allicin
#Allicin #Organic #Vegetables #Seafood #Miso #JapaneseFood #Chanko #Nabe #Ginger #Healthy #EasyRecipes #OliveOil
#簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #中華鍋 #12ヶ月の食卓味噌 #12ヶ月の食卓醤油 #エサンテオリーブオイル #アムウェイクイーンクック #痛風鍋 #あん肝 #ちゃんこ鍋 #生タラコ #有機野菜 #ニンニク #生姜 #アリシン
1/2 Pound of Monkfish Liver
1-Pound of Cod Roe
1/2 Pound of Swordfish
1/4 Pound of Flounder
1-Pound of Fried Tofu
Organic Broccoli
Organic Mushrooms
Organic Carrots
Organic Daikon
Organic Miso
Organic Cooking Sake
Organic Garlic
Organic Ginger
Tags:
#ChankoNabe #Garlic #Allicin
#Allicin #Organic #Vegetables #Seafood #Miso #JapaneseFood #Chanko #Nabe #Ginger #Healthy #EasyRecipes #OliveOil
#簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #中華鍋 #12ヶ月の食卓味噌 #12ヶ月の食卓醤油 #エサンテオリーブオイル #アムウェイクイーンクック #痛風鍋 #あん肝 #ちゃんこ鍋 #生タラコ #有機野菜 #ニンニク #生姜 #アリシン
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