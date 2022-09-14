Create New Account
ZZ TOP, LA GRANGE - MAMA BEAR. 911, BENGHAZI (SALTY ARMY). ANTIFA RIOTS. DJT
Bird Clan Messenger
Published 2 months ago |

A mix of 911 footage and memes, courtesy of The Salty Army Meme Cannon Division, Biden Speech Clips, ANTIFA Riots (Breitbart), DJT clip via the Salty Cracker.

ZZ Top, La Grange, 1973:

"One of ZZ Top's most successful songs, it was released as a single in 1973 and received extensive radio play, rising to No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 1974. The song refers to a brothel on the outskirts of La Grange, Texas (later called the "Chicken Ranch")." - Wikipedia

birdclanmessenger.com

