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God Is Releasing the 'End-Times Marriages'
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173 views • January 28, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/god-is-releasing-the-end-times-marriages/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I tell you the revelation God gave me about how He will use new partnerships to build the Kingdom.
It’s not just about marriages, but also ministries and business partnerships. Get ready to be encouraged!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/god-is-releasing-the-end-times-marriages/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I tell you the revelation God gave me about how He will use new partnerships to build the Kingdom.
It’s not just about marriages, but also ministries and business partnerships. Get ready to be encouraged!"
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