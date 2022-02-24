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CEVICAS International Group on the presence of technetium in PCR test swabs
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213 views • February 24, 2022
"Diego Barrientos of CEVICAS International Group (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVcvIHQRKhGhBekA-5ymQtA) has been researching the decoding of MAC addresses and other aspects related to the composition of the DARPA hydrogel.
In one of the videos he has shared on his channel, he talks about the symptoms of radiation exposure and relates them to a radioactive metal that has been detected in PCR swabs, technetium. This has been corroborated using Geiger counters.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/technetium.html"
In one of the videos he has shared on his channel, he talks about the symptoms of radiation exposure and relates them to a radioactive metal that has been detected in PCR swabs, technetium. This has been corroborated using Geiger counters.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/technetium.html"
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