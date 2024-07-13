Vaccination: injecting the disease-causing entity directly into the blood

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr. Daniel Bobinski: Your title is called Immunization is not vaccination. It is more like extermination and sterilization; you care to elaborate on that a little bit?



Dr. Judy Mikovits: That's exactly what it is because vaccination is a term used with a needle on the end of it, where you inject! You inject the disease-causing entity directly into the blood! There is nothing about immunity in your mucosal surfaces, your innate immune system, a pathogen - the word pathos meaning disease-causing entity - a pathogen is recognized by your God-given mucosal surfaces as a shape and at the innate level when a baby is born, when they're young, they only see patterns and focus meaning an antibody is your adaptive immune response, how you adapt to your environment. But from the moment you're born, it's your on-off switch, the epigenetics, the expression of your genes…

07/06/2024 - True Idaho News

Full interview with Dr Daniel Bobinski: https://rumble.com/v55uup6-dr.-judy-mikovitz-no-vaccines-before-age-3.html