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BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4TH SOURCE CONFIRMS VAXXED DELTA PILOT DEAD IN-FLIGHT
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102 views • October 14, 2021
During a featured segment "Ask Dr. Jane", on "The Stew Peters Show", Dr. Jane Ruby announced THAT A WHISTLEBLOWER HAS COME FORWARD AND DISCLOSED THAT A SW AIRLINES PILOT HAS ALSO DIED IN FLIGHT FROM THE AFTER BEING VACCINATED. And that a fourth source has confirmed that a Delta Airlines pilot died during flight. This source claims to personally know the pilot.
Videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
Videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
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