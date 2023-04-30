https://gettr.com/post/p2frxxy8223

04/29/2023 Jason Robertson on Wayne Dupree’s show: The CCP’s infiltration into American institutions has been going on for decades. It is like a snowball rolling down the hill slowly. This Snowball is getting big and going fast, and we've got to act quickly. God puts you in the right place at the right time and our paths were destined across with NFSC to help get the word out. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/29/2023 Jason Robertson在Wayne Dupree的节目中说：中共对美国机构的渗透已经持续了几十年。 就像一个雪球，慢慢地从山上滚下来。 这个雪球越来越大，速度越来越快，我们必须迅速采取行动。 上帝在正确的时间把你放在正确的地方，我们的道路注定要与新中国联邦相交，以帮助他们宣传真相。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





