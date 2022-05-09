A Dutch Christian Calls on Chinese To Fight for Freedom and Exodus From Communism

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/06/2022 A Christian volunteer from the Netherlands says she is sad to see that Chinese people’s living conditions are not as good as animals in other countries. She calls on Chinese to take courage and fight for their rights, because otherwise there would be no freedom for generations to come. She hopes that Chinese people could have their Exodus from the slavery of Communism and go to their Promised Land of freedom.