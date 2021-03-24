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Ep. 219 - Tony talks more deeply on health, ketogenic diet, ketoacidosis, climate change and more
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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17 views • March 24, 2021
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Tony Royle joins me once again to talk more on health, metabolic pathways, energy, clarity of thought from a ketogenic diet. Ketosis, ketoacidosis, climate change, the inversion of carbon dioxide, global warming or cooling and much more.

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My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
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My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy


DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM


Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritionglobal warmingdiseasecarbon dioxideketosisketogenic dietwell beingadrian
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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