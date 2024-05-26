Create New Account
Hungary warns Serbia of EU plans to engage in Ukrainian conflict
RT


May 25, 2024


Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Hungarian PM Victor Orban informed him about EU's preparations for entering Ukrainian conflict.


RT's Chay Bowes came to the studio to discuss the issue.


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4xerlw-hungary-warns-serbia-of-eu-plans-to-engage-in-ukrainian-conflict.html

